Poetry reading at UVA Bookstore

UVA Bookstore is hosting a poetry reading by Aracelis Girmay on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 5-6 p.m.

Girmay’s poetry collections include Teeth (2007), Kingdom Animalia (2011), and The Black Maria (2016), named a “Top Poetry Pick” by Publisher’s Weekly, O Magazine, and Library Journal.

She is also the author of the collage-based picture book changing, changing (2005). She has received a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship and a Whiting Award.

Girmay currently teaches at Hampshire College and lives in New York City.

