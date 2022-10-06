Menu
podcast tony elliott can get it turned around but his work is cut out for him
Sports

Podcast: Tony Elliott can get it turned around, but his work is cut out for him

Sports Desk
Last updated:

jerry ratcliffe“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” podcast invites Chris Graham from Augusta Free Press for a discussion of Virginia’s 2-3 start, and the job facing first-year coach Tony Elliott and his staff to get things turned around.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

