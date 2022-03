Podcast: Ross Chastain, and Pitbull, in the NASCAR winner circle

NASCAR writer Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” to recap the Circuit of the Americas race in Texas over the weekend, won by Ross Chastain, from Trackhouse Racing, whose ownership includes recording artist Pitbull.

Can the win involving one of NASCAR’s celebrity team owners help push the sport more into the mainstream?

Rod also previews the upcoming Virginia swing for the NASCAR series, which begins this weekend in Richmond.

