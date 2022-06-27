Podcast: Chase Elliott wins grueling NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
Chase Elliott notched his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season in the wee hours of Monday morning in Nashville. NASCAR correspondent Rod Mullins joins the show to break down Elliott’s win, and the late-race strategy that paved the way for Elliott.
Other topics:
- Weather delays had a huge impact on the race.
- It was a mixed day for Hendrick Motorsports.
- Bubba Wallace had a wheel issue that led him to break off communications with his team.
- Up next: Road America in Wisconsin (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET)