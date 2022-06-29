Pipe replacement delayed on Route 601 in Albemarle County
Part of Route 601 (Free Union Road) in Albemarle County remains closed this afternoon after Virginia Department of Transportation crews discovered a failed pipe in the 6800 block on Monday.
The pipe is located between Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and Route 671 (Davis Shop Road).
After inspection, VDOT made the decision to perform an emergency pipe replacement. Crews removed trees blocking their way yesterday. However, they needed an excavator to dig out the faulty pipe. The equipment was supposed to be on site this morning, but did not arrive until this afternoon.
Workers now say the road will open by midnight.
A detour is in place. Drivers should use Route 671 and Route 664 (Markwood Road) to access Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) and Route 601.