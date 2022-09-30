Pickin’ Goobers: Who not to put your money on in Week 5 ACC Football action

As you’ll soon become well aware, I am not at all good when it comes to guessing who’s going to win a football game, or really anything.

My talent, such as I have talent, is telling you what happened after it happened – breaking things down, analysis, 20/20 hindsight.

Anyway, that’s why I say, don’t put your money on my picks, which are below.

#10 NC State (4-0, 0-0 ACC) at #5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

I like State’s defense to slow down Clemson early, then in the middle of the game, then in the latter stages. Basically, the whole game.

Line: Clemson -6.5

Over/under: 45

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Clemson 26, NC State 20

The pick: NC State 20, Clemson 10

#22 Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) at #23 Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

I’m still not sold on FSU, even with two conference wins and the win (sorta) at LSU. Question is, which Wake team shows up – the one that squeaked by Liberty, or the one that took Clemson to two OTs?

Line: FSU -6.5

Over/under: 66

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: FSU 37, Wake 30

The pick: Wake Forest 48, FSU 46 (4 OTs)

Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) at #24 Pitt (3-1, 0-0 ACC)

ESPN is billing this one by playing up the “new-look Georgia Tech” aspect to things, but the new look is just a new guy with the big headset. It’s still the same stinkin’ Ramblin’ Wreck.

Line: Pitt -22

Over/under: 49

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Pitt 36, Georgia Tech 13

The pick: Pitt 38, Georgia Tech 10

Wagner (0-3) at #25 Syracuse (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

Why play this one in Week 5 (or at all)?

Line: Syracuse -50

Over/under: 60

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Syracuse 56, Wagner 6

The pick: Syracuse 44, Wagner 10

Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC)

Boston College can barely move the ball, but the decent D keeps this one closer than it should be.

Line: Louisville -13.5

Over/under: 51

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Louisville 33, BC 19

The pick: Louisville 31, BC 17

Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) at North Carolina (3-1, 0-0 ACC)

The Hokies are clearly in rebuild mode under first-year coach Brent Pry.

Line: UNC -9

Over/under: 56

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: UNC 33, Virginia Tech 24

The pick: UNC 45, Virginia Tech 17

UVA (2-2, 0-1 ACC) at Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC)

I just nicked myself shaving, and the blood loss is no doubt affecting my line of thinking here, but I think Virginia finally gets the offense going.

Line: Duke -2.5

Over/under: 52.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Duke 28, UVA 25

The pick: UVA 38, Duke 24