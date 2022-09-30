Menu
pickin goobers who not to put your money on in week 5 acc football action
Sports

Pickin’ Goobers: Who not to put your money on in Week 5 ACC Football action

Chris Graham
Last updated:
acc football
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

As you’ll soon become well aware, I am not at all good when it comes to guessing who’s going to win a football game, or really anything.

My talent, such as I have talent, is telling you what happened after it happened – breaking things down, analysis, 20/20 hindsight.

Anyway, that’s why I say, don’t put your money on my picks, which are below.

#10 NC State (4-0, 0-0 ACC) at #5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

I like State’s defense to slow down Clemson early, then in the middle of the game, then in the latter stages. Basically, the whole game.

Line: Clemson -6.5

Over/under: 45

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Clemson 26, NC State 20

The pick: NC State 20, Clemson 10

#22 Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) at #23 Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

I’m still not sold on FSU, even with two conference wins and the win (sorta) at LSU. Question is, which Wake team shows up – the one that squeaked by Liberty, or the one that took Clemson to two OTs?

Line: FSU -6.5

Over/under: 66

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: FSU 37, Wake 30

The pick: Wake Forest 48, FSU 46 (4 OTs)

Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) at #24 Pitt (3-1, 0-0 ACC)

ESPN is billing this one by playing up the “new-look Georgia Tech” aspect to things, but the new look is just a new guy with the big headset. It’s still the same stinkin’ Ramblin’ Wreck.

Line: Pitt -22

Over/under: 49

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Pitt 36, Georgia Tech 13

The pick: Pitt 38, Georgia Tech 10

Wagner (0-3) at #25 Syracuse (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

Why play this one in Week 5 (or at all)?

Line: Syracuse -50

Over/under: 60

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Syracuse 56, Wagner 6

The pick: Syracuse 44, Wagner 10

Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC)

Boston College can barely move the ball, but the decent D keeps this one closer than it should be.

Line: Louisville -13.5

Over/under: 51

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Louisville 33, BC 19

The pick: Louisville 31, BC 17

Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) at North Carolina (3-1, 0-0 ACC)

The Hokies are clearly in rebuild mode under first-year coach Brent Pry.

Line: UNC -9

Over/under: 56

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: UNC 33, Virginia Tech 24

The pick: UNC 45, Virginia Tech 17

UVA (2-2, 0-1 ACC) at Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC)

I just nicked myself shaving, and the blood loss is no doubt affecting my line of thinking here, but I think Virginia finally gets the offense going.

Line: Duke -2.5

Over/under: 52.5

What Vegas says the score should be-ish: Duke 28, UVA 25

The pick: UVA 38, Duke 24

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

