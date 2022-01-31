Patriot Industries presents Literacy Volunteers’ Wordplay at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater will welcome Patriot Industries for the annual Literacy Volunteers’ Wordplay presentation on Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Wordplay is a team-based trivia competition for people who love words, vocabulary, pop-culture, history, literature, and showing off their smarts. If you enjoy crosswords, word games, and trivia, Wordplay is for you! The audience plays along as teams compete for bragging rights.

Wordplay is the annual fundraiser for Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle. LVCA is an independent, non-profit organization that addresses low literacy and undereducation among adults in our region through free, individualized reading, writing, and English language instruction.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved online at theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.