P-Nats fight lightning to beat Keys in pitchers’ duel

The Potomac Nationals (19-29) waited out a rain delay and were rewarded with an impressive victory on Saturday night, beating the Frederick Keys (24-23) by a score of 1-0. LF Aldrem Corredor’s RBI double in the sixth inning proved to be the game winner as Potomac tied their four-game series at one game apiece.

A rain delay of one hour and three minutes interrupted play in the sixth inning, just as the Keys were threatening to break a scoreless tie. The P-Nats came out from the break with a pair of momentum-shifting plays, and got nearly perfect relief from their bullpen to secure the win.

RHP Malvin Peña turned in his first scoreless start in a P-Nats uniform, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings before the rain delay prematurely ended his night. The righty allowed only two hits and two walks, and struck out four to match an equal effort from Keys RHP Cody Sedlock.

With runners at first and second and two outs in the sixth, Peña was set to face RF Zach Jarrett in a pivotal moment in the game. But rain that had surrounded the area was picking up in intensity, and the tarp was pulled before the inning could come to its conclusion. An hour later, RHP Jhon Romero (W, 3-1) replaced Peña and allowed a single to Jarrett into right field. 2B Willy Yahn made a bid to score from second base, but RF Telmito Agustin gunned him down in a close play at the plate to preserve the scoreless tie.

The fired-up P-Nats jumped on Keys RHP Matthias Dietz (L, 1-5) in the bottom of the sixth, with CF Gage Canning leading off the frame with a single and advancing to third on a stolen base and throwing error. With one out in the inning, Corredor laced a double to left field that brought home Canning for the game’s only run.

Romero gave way to RHP Frankie Bartow in the eighth, who pitched a scoreless inning despite a two-out double. LHP Hayden Howard (S, 1) earned his first save as he struck out the side in the ninth to seal the victory.

The P-Nats return to action on Sunday afternoon as RHP Kyle Johnston (5-4, 4.53) faces off against Keys RHP Brenan Hanifee (2-4, 6.06) in game three of the series. Johnston looks to improve to 5-0 in the month of May after a dominant stretch in the starting rotation. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 12:50 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show before a 1:05 first pitch at Northwest Federal Field. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

