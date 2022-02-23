Orchard Creek names new golf course superintendent, assistant golf pro

In two short years, Orchard Creek has made strides in improving golf course conditions and creating a top-tier, lively golf atmosphere with fun events, serious competitions, award-winning instruction, and attentive customer service.

Now it’s time for another stride.

After conducting a comprehensive search, Orchard Creek announced Kevin Fortune as the new golf course superintendent. Fortune most recently served as superintendent at Glenmore Country Club in Keswick. He brings with him a wealth of expertise honed at clubs like the prestigious National Golf Links of America, the famed Oakland Hills Country Club — where he managed course preparations for the 2004 Ryder Cup, and the historic Farmington Country Club.

Fortune also notably spent time with the USGA Green Section Turf Advisory Service and holds a B.S. in crop and soil environmental sciences from Virginia Tech.

“We couldn’t be more excited to tap Kevin Fortune to take our golf course to the next level,” Orchard Creek owner David Gauldin said. “Kevin is a consummate professional, with an impressive background and strong understanding of turfgrass management. But, more importantly, he’s a great guy— and someone I can’t wait for our members to get to know. He will be a tremendous asset.”

Orchard Creek also announced the addition of Kasey Torres to the team as assistant golf professional. Torres comes to Orchard Creek from Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, where she helped manage competitions, junior programs, and outside services as assistant golf professional.

Torres, a California native and fine player herself, amassed many junior golf accolades and competed in two PGA Junior Championships and the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship before going on to play collegiate golf at Hampton University.

At Orchard Creek, Torres, a U.S. Kids Certified instructor, will aid Kandi Comer with all golf operations—including adult and junior instruction programs—and be available for private lessons.

“Everyone at Orchard Creek is going to love Kasey,” Director of Golf Kandi Comer said. “She is a remarkable young professional with a bright personality and high-caliber credentials. Our members will be impressed by her passion and skill. We’re excited to have her here.”