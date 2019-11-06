Oratorio Choir set to perform Vivaldi’s Gloria at Bridgewater College

The Bridgewater College Oratorio Choir will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music at Bridgewater College.

The performance is under the direction of Prof. Curtis Nolley, visiting director of choral music at Bridgewater College.

The 60-voice Oratorio Choir includes Bridgewater’s Concert Choir, Chorale, faculty, alumni and friends. Music instructor Lacey Johnson will accompany on the piano.

The concert, entitled “Musica Gloria,” will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria. Featured soloists include seniors Jenna K. Hallock, a music and psychology major, from Frederick, Md., and Teresa I. Mejia, a music major, from Front Royal, Va., and Melissa Sumner Swisher, adjunct instructor of music at Bridgewater. A chamber orchestra consisting of musicians from Eastern Mennonite and James Madison universities and the local community will accompany the performance.

The second half of the concert will include a variety of traditional and contemporary pieces celebrating the beauty and impact music has on people throughout their lifetime.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

