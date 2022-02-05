One month after I-95 crisis, Spanberger says Virginians ‘deserve answers’

One month after Virginians were stranded for as many as 27 hours on Interstate 95, Abigail Spanberger is pressing the Commonwealth to complete and release its multi-agency After Action Report on the incident.

Spanberger (D-VA-07) had called on then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin to conduct a multi-agency After Action Report back on Jan. 5 to prevent a similar travel nightmare from happening again on Virginia’s highways.

No such After Action Report has yet been released to the public.

In a letter sent to Youngkin, Spanberger once again is calling on the Commonwealth to complete a report detailing the events, decisions, factors, and challenges before and after the storm — along with recommendations about improving Virginia’s emergency preparedness and response in the future.

Additionally, she asked for an update on when such a report will be released.

“One month later, Virginians still have no answers about how such a crisis can be prevented during future storms. Our citizens deserve answers about what circumstances, decisions, and events caused the I-95 catastrophe, as well as what steps the Commonwealth is taking to be better prepared in the future,” said Spanberger.

Spanberger continued, “To this end, I am requesting an update on when Virginians can expect the results of the interagency after action report announced by former Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Valentine. In addition, I request information on how preliminary findings concerning the events leading up to and following the storm on January 3, 2022, have been incorporated into preparation for winter weather this year.”

Click here to read the letter.