One confirmed dead in Interstate 81 crash in Rockingham County

One person is dead from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 at the Exit 245 ramp in Rockingham County reported at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-81 when it exited onto the 245 ramp. The tractor-trailer stopped in the travel lane due to traffic when a southbound sedan rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

There is one confirmed fatality as a result of the crash.

