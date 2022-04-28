augusta free press news

One confirmed dead in Interstate 81 crash in Rockingham County

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Apr. 28, 2022, 6:14 pm

Interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 at the Exit 245 ramp in Rockingham County reported at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-81 when it exited onto the 245 ramp. The tractor-trailer stopped in the travel lane due to traffic when a southbound sedan rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

There is one confirmed fatality as a result of the crash.


