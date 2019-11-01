One arrested, one sought in Waynesboro armed robbery

Published Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, 3:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested one man and is seeking another in connection with a case of police impersonation and armed robbery reported on the morning of Oct. 31

At approximately 3:50 a.m. officers were called to the 100 block of 8th street where a 61-year-old Waynesboro man told officers that he was sleeping in his truck when heard a noise, and two armed men who identified themselves as officers with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office ordered him out of his vehicle.

When the victim told the suspects that he was also armed, the impersonators ordered him to show his hands, and one of them entered his truck and removed a handgun from a holster inside the vehicle.

At this point a neighbor with a flashlight came outside, and the two suspects entered a large white SUV and fled the scene with the victim’s handgun.

Officers began searching for the suspect vehicle and quickly found a vehicle matching the description in the area of Winchester Road, where they made contact with several individuals, as well.

After further investigation, which was aided by video surveillance, officers identified both suspects in the crime, taking one into custody where the vehicle was found, while obtaining warrants for the other who remains at large.

Derrick Wayne Stevens, 35, of Waynesboro, has been charged with armed robbery, impersonation of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a direarm during the commission of a felony.

Stevens is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

William Irvin Patrick, 39, also of Waynesboro, is at large and wanted for robbery, impersonation of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a sawed off shotgun during the perpetration of a crime.

Police have recovered the sawed off shotgun used during this incident. Patrick may still have the victim’s stolen firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Patrick is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322- 2017. Callers to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Related

Comments