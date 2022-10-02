offense struggles again as washington commanders drop third straight

The Washington Commanders find themselves on a three-game losing streak after falling at their rivals the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 25-10.

Washington managed just three points in the second half as Dallas pulled away, with quarterback Carson Wentz struggling again. He went 25-for-42 for 170 yards with one touchdowns and one interception while the defense could record just one sack on the day.

Why the Cowboys won

Because of backup QB Cooper Rush, who continues to fill in admirably for the injured Dak Prescott. He’s won his third game in a row, starting all of them, and he’s yet to throw an interception. He went 15-for-27 for 223 yards and two touchdowns in this game, compensating for a running game that just couldn’t get going.

The Cowboys defense recorded six tackles for loss, and kicker Brett Maher made all four of his field goals.

Why the Commanders lost

They just shot themselves in the foot time and time again. Not only did they turn the ball over twice, but they had 11 penalties for 136 yards and were just 1-for-3 in the red zone.

The running game was able to perform well with three players recording over 40 yards each, but they abandoned the run much too often with Wentz throwing 42 times.

Game-changing moment

Rush found CeeDee Lamb over the deep middle for a 30-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 22-10 and put the game out of reach. It was a one-score game before that, but Dallas managed to slam the door show there.

Player of the game

Lamb was the man. He caught six passes for 97 yards and that clutch touchdown, leading all receivers. His route-running was on point, showing a chemistry with Rush that continues to develop.

Key statistic

The Commanders allowed 7.8 yards per completed pass to the Cowboys, who converted nine third downs through the air. Washington had 17 first downs, two more than Dallas, yet they had nothing to show for it.

What’s next

The Commanders host the Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Cowboys visit the Rams at 4:25 p.m.