ODU, Virginia Tech open 2022 football season on Sept. 2 on ESPNU

The 2022 football season opener between Old Dominion and Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 2 will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPNU, ESPN Networks announced on Thursday.

The anticipated opener is ODU’s home opener for 2022 and the first time Virginia Tech will play in Norfolk since the Monarchs upset the Hokies 49-35 in 2018.

Fans will be asked to wear the new tradition t-shirt to the season opener against Virginia Tech. Click here for more information on the tradition shirt. Click here to purchase the tradition t-shirt.

Season tickets for the 2022 football season can still be purchased by going to YNotTix.com or calling 757-683-3360.

ODU’s second game of the season at East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 10 will be at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The ODU game at Virginia kick time was announced for a 2 p.m. slot on Saturday, Sept. 17. The contest will air on the ACC Network.

For the full 2022 football schedule, click here.

