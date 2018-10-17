ODU men’s basketball TV schedule announced

Conference USA and the ODU men’s basketball program have announced the media package for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Thirteen of ODU’s games will air on ESPN+, while four contests will be picked up by Stadium and one on ESPN3

Conference USA’s “Bonus Play” portion schedule will also have games on CBS Sports Network, Stadium and beIN SPORTS.

The first round of the 2019 C-USA Basketball Tournament will air on ESPN+, while the quarterfinals will be picked up by Stadium. The semifinals and final will be on the CBS Sports Network.

