ODU Football: Monarchs drop UNC, add UConn in 2020

Published Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, 2:27 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Old Dominion University football has adjusted its 2020 non-conference football schedule, creating one of the most attractive home schedules in program history, ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig announced today.

The most significant change is the addition of a road game in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, Oct. 3 to face the UConn Huskies in their first year as an FBS independent program. This game replaces the originally scheduled contest at North Carolina. UConn will also play at UNC so the Monarchs will not return to UNC. UConn will not return to Norfolk.

The ODU home game against Virginia has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 24. This will be UVA’s first trip to Norfolk. ODU will open the 2020 schedule at home against Wake Forest so the 2020 season will mark the first time with two Power 5 opponents on the Monarch home schedule.

ODU also announced a home game with Hampton scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. The Hampton contest completes the 2020 non-conference schedule, which will include seven home games. In addition to Wake Forest, Hampton and Virginia, the Monarchs will host division rivals MTSU, FIU and Marshall, as well as West Division foe, UAB.

Related

Comments