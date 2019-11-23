ODU Football: Monarchs fall at Middle Tennessee, 38-17

Middle Tennessee jumped out to a 28-10 halftime lead and defeated ODU football 38-17 Saturday night in Murfreesboro.

Aaron Moore set a single-game ODU record with 14 receptions, while Hayden Wolff completed 39-of-65 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown.

Leading 28-10 at halftime, Kyle Stribling returned a 38-yard interception for a touchdown. Hayden Wolff responded with a 63-yard touchdown to Aaron Moore to cut the MTSU LEAD TO 35-17.

Crews Holt kicked a 46-yard field goal to complete the MTSU scoring.

Middle Tennessee took a 7-0 lead on its first possession of the day, driving 75 yards in 10 plays capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Asher O’Hara to Jimmy Marshall.

ODU forced a three and out on MTSU’s next possession, and the Blue Raiders punter Kyle Ulbrich dropped the snap and was tackled by Isaiah Spencer, giving ODU the ball at the MTSU 13. Three plays later Robert Washington scored from 14 yards out to the score at seven.

MTSU came back and it was the same two players, O’Hara to Marshall for 19 yards, to complete an eight play, 75-yard drive to retake the lead, 14-7.

MTSU pushed its lead to 21-7 with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Chase Cunningham to Jarrin Pierce.

ODU cut the lead to 21-10 midway through the second quarter with a 27-yard field goal from Nick Rice. The big play of the drive was a 26-yard pass from Hayden Wolff to Aaron Moore.

Terrelle West added a touchdown for the Blue Raiders with 1:09 left in the first half for a 28-10 MTSU halftime lead.

Lawrence Garner had a team-high nine tackles for the Monarchs.

