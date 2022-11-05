Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet marks return of treasured Christmas traditions

The NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is performing in Charlottesville, Nov. 20, at The Paramount Theater for two shows at 1 and 5 p.m.

This is the 30th anniversary tour for Talmi Entertainment. The newly rebranded NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet returns after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID 19.

Being back in theaters is a symbol of normalcy as the world continues to recover from the devastating effects of COVID and reunites audiences with their treasured Christmas traditions, said Talmi entertainment producer Dan Talmi.

“The live entertainment industry was brought to zero by the pandemic, and we lost social cohesion in America,” he said. “Our artists and creative team believe that this tour represents a rebirth and an opportunity to bring back live experiences as a means of social connection.”

The production returns better than ever in 2022.

Revel in the stunning artistry of both the highly skilled and incredibly talented dancers from Ukraine, Japan, Italy and Turkey and the detailed beauty of the stunning production punctuated by the spectacular creativity of the originally designed, hand-sewn costumes.

Akiva Talmi added that the company was based on the principle of worldwide peace and harmony, a theme that is represented in Act II of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet.

“NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet’s 30th anniversary is a landmark achievement for us,” he said. “The tour’s theme of the Dove of Peace leading Clara to the Land of Peace and Harmony remain the core of the show and our culture.”

In honor of our 30th anniversary and the return to the stage, the tour also features eight new doves of peace commissioned by Talmi Entertainment that “lead the acrobatic ballet duet (pas de deux) around the world in search of peace.

Created in Africa by a world-renowned artist, the eight large doves are a prayer and yearning for a world of peace,” Akiva Talmi said.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.theparamount.net/event/nutcracker/