nunsense musical on stage at wayne theatre nov 11 20
Culture

‘Nunsense’ musical on stage at Wayne Theatre Nov. 11-20

Crystal Graham
Published:

nunsense wayne theatreThe Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro is bringing the raucous musical comedy Nunsense to the stage Nov. 11-20.

Nunsense, with book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin is directed by Lesley Larsen. Music is being directed by Sarah Cramer and choreographed by Claire Wayman.

Nunsense originated as a line of greeting cards until Goggin expanded the concept into a cabaret show that ran for 38 weeks and eventually into a full-length musical. Goggin named the characters in honor of nuns from his school days and for whom he maintains an affection.

The story of Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her tainted vichyssoise while they were off playing bingo with a group of Maryknolls. Upon discovering the disaster, Mother Superior had a vision in which she was told to start a greeting card company to raise funds for the burials. The greeting cards were an enormous success and, thinking there was plenty of money, the Reverend Mother bought a VCR and camcorder for the convent, leaving her with no money in the kitty to pay for the last four burials. With the deceased nuns on ice in the deep freeze, they decide to stage a variety show in the Mount Saint Helen’s School auditorium to raise the necessary amount.

Tickets are available now at the Wayne Theatre box office and online at waynetheatre.org.

