Northam announces 11th annual Conference on Agricultural Trade

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Governor Ralph Northam will co-host the 11th annual Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade with the Virginia Tech Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, and the Port of Virginia on March 5 at the Richmond Marriott Hotel.

The one-day conference will bring together producers, agribusinesses, entrepreneurs, exporters, foreign ambassadors and government ministers, educational leadership, state and federal government officials, and many more to discuss challenges and opportunities for global agricultural exports.

“For more than a decade, the Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade has served as an important forum for stakeholders from Virginia’s two largest industries to come together and hear from key leaders in government, business, and international relations on the outlook of the trade environment,” said Governor Northam. “Global trade is a vital component of a strong Virginia economy and my administration remains committed to growing opportunity for producers and exporters in every part of our Commonwealth.”

The Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade will feature an outstanding array of speakers from the front lines of our trade sector, individuals who are involved in this complex marketplace every day. Conference participants will hear from foreign dignitaries, private-sector leaders, trade negotiators and others on topics that are timely and relevant for 2019 and beyond.

“Our high-quality Virginia agricultural and forest products are in demand around the world,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “As we continue working to build markets around the globe for the Commonwealth’s producers, this conference gives us a chance to discuss the challenges of the current trade environment and find new opportunities for growth.”

This year’s conference will focus on a shifting trade environment, the challenges and opportunities for agriculture, and the outlook for important trade negotiations. Key speakers and participants include Thomas Barkin, the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Jim DiMenna, the Canada-based CEO of Red Sun Farms, as well as trade negotiators, a variety of industry experts, and dignitaries and officials from many countries, including China.

For more information about the conference click here.

Related Content

Shop Google