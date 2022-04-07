Norfolk Tides walk off Charlotte Knights, 6-5

The Norfolk Tides overcame an early 5-0 deficit to walk off the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday night at Harbor Park, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win, 6-5.

Robert Neustrom singled home Jahmai Jones to give the Tides their first victory of the season. It is the club’s first walk-off win since September 17 vs. Jacksonville, when Kyle Stowers delivered the game-winning hit in the 10th.

The Knights jumped out to a 5-0 lead with Ryder Jones doing most of the damage, opening the scoring in the first with a two-run homer and plating two more runs with a two-out single in the third.

Jones and Yusniel Diaz each doubled and scored in the sixth to get the Tides on the board, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Diaz later singled home Terrin Vavra in the eighth to cut lead to two. The Tides would load the bases with one out in that inning, but could not push the tying run across the plate.

Cole Uvila made his Tides debut in the ninth, working a perfect inning to set the table for Neustrom’s heroics. Vavra started the inning with a walk and scored on Jones’ second double of the game. Diaz was intentionally walked to bring up Neustrom, and the Iowa native delivered.

Cody Sedlock got the start for the Tides and took no-decision in the contest. He allowed five runs on six hits over 3.0 innings of work, while striking out three and walking none.

Ryan Hartman followed Sedlock and worked 4.0 shutout innings in his first appearance of the season. Hartman allowed three hits, while striking out two and walking one.

The third game of this six-game set is tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 p.m. LHP Alex Wells (0-0, -.–) makes his first start of the season for Norfolk and will face RHP Jimmy Lambert (0-0, -.–), taking the mound for Charlotte.

