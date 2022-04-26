Norfolk Tides homer three rimes in series opener defeat

The Norfolk Tides (11-8) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (7-12), 7-6, on Tuesday in walk-off fashion. It is the first such defeat the Tides have suffered this season.

Trailing 6-5 heading into the ninth, Jahmai Jones kept the game alive for the Tides by launching a solo shot, his first home run since April 7, to tie the contest.

But Phil Gosselin led-off the home half of the ninth with a double and would advance to third on an error, which set up Pat Valai­ka’s game-winning sacrifice fly two batters later.

Norfolk jumbed out to an early 2-0 lead in the first, with Tyler Nevin driving home Richie Martin with a two-out double and Brett Cumberland drawing a walk with the bases loaded. The Tides have now drawn a walk with the bases loaded in three-straight games.

Gwinnett responded with three runs their first time up, but Kyle Stowers immediately took the lead right back with a two-run shot of his own to make it 4-3. The Stripers would then score three more times in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. Robert Neustrom kick-started the late rally with a solo shot in the seventh to halve the deficit. He has now homered in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Game two of this six game set is tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Kyle Bradish (2-0, 1.20) is slated to take the mound for Norfolk. He will be facing RHP Touki Toussaint (0-0, 1.42), who is tabbed to make the start for Gwinnett.

