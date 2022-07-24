Norfolk Tides dropped by Durham Bulls in slugfest
The Norfolk Tides (44-48) lost their second-straight game to the Durham Bulls (50-42), 9-8, on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Tides jumped out to an early for the second-straight game, opening the scoring in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Dylan Harris. Once again, the Bulls stormed back in a loud way, homering three times in the second to take a 4-1 lead. But unlike last night, Norfolk would not go down quietly.
Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson began the third inning with back-to-back hits and would both score on a double from Kyle Stowers. Richie Martin then scored Stowers with a double of his own two batters later to tie the game and Jacob Nottingham followed with a two-run shot to give the Tides the lead. Terrin Vavra then capped the six-run frame with an RBI-single. Stowers then launched his team-leading 16th home run of the year in the fourth, giving the Tides an 8-4 advantage.
Durham would score twice in the sixth on their fourth home run of the game and would later retake the lead with two outs in eighth on their fifth home run of the game, a three-run shot by Grant Witherspoon, proving to be the decisive blow in the contest as the Tides were unable to push any runs across in the ninth.
The two teams return to action tomorrow night for the series finale, with both teams yet to announce their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.