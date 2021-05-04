Norfolk Tides announce 2021 Opening Day roster

The Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles have announced the Tides’ Opening Day roster for the 2021 season.

The Tides will again be managed by Gary Kendall, who joined the club in 2019 after an eight-year stint with the Double-A Bowie Baysox. Joining Kendall on the coaching staff are Pitching Coach Kennie Steenstra, Hitting Coach Tim Gibbons, Fundamentals Coach Ramon Sambo, Athletic Trainer Marty Brinker, Strength Coach Trey Wiedman, Bullpen Coach Pedro Perez, Assistant Trainer Matt Klein and Tech Coordinator Noah Cronbaugh.

Norfolk’s Opening Day pitching staff consists of starters Conner Greene (who will make the start in tonight’s season opener at Jacksonville), Keegan Akin, Mickey Jannis, Josh Rogers, Konner Wade and Spenser Watkins.

The bullpen will consist of Fernando Abad, Manny Barreda, Cody Carroll, Claudio Custodio, Marcos Diplan, Jay Flaa, Eric Hanhold, Dusten Knight, Evan Phillips and Alex Wells.

The Tides Opening Day roster also features seven infielders: Rylan Bannon, Jahmai Jones, Richie Martin, Mason McCoy, Seth Mejias-Brean, Tyler Nevin and Ryan Ripken.

There are three outfielders on Norfolk’s roster in Jacksonville: Yusniel Diaz, Chris Shaw and Stevie Wilkerson.

Brett Cumberland and Taylor Davis will open the season as Norfolk’s catchers.

Also on Norfolk’s roster are five players who are opening the season on Baltimore’s taxi squad: RHP Tom Eshelman, LHP Zac Lowther, LHP Bruce Zimmermann, C Austin Wynns and OF Ryan McKenna.

Two players begin the season on Norfolk’s Injured List: RHP Michael Baumann and C Nick Ciuffo.

The Tides opening roster features eight players ranked among Baltimore’s Top 30 Prospects by MLB.com. That list includes OF Yusniel Diaz (#9), LHP Keegan Akin (#10), LHP Zac Lowther (#11), INF Ryan McKenna (#15), INF Jahmai Jones (#19), LHP Alex Wells (#20), INF Rylan Bannon (#23) and INF Tyler Nevin (#24).

Norfolk opens its season tonight at Jacksonville, with first pitch from 121 Financial Ballpark slated for 7:05 pm. The game can be heard live on ESPN Radio 94.1 and watched live on MiLB.tv. The Tides open the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday, May 18th with a 6:35 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Individual tickets for May home games only, as well as season tickets and group tickets are currently available for the 2021 season. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

