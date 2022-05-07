No injuries in residential structure fire in Albemarle County
There were no injuries in a structure fire reported Saturday morning on the 400 block of Alwood Lane in Albemarle County, but the homeowners have been displaced by the fire.
At approximately 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers from the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the single-family home for a report of an activated alarm. When officers arrived, they found smoke coming from the building. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m.
Crews conducted a search until it was determined no one was in the home and quickly located and extinguished the fire in a wall near the kitchen and dining room.
The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious; however, it remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.