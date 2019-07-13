Nice game for Jack Salt in Suns Summer League win

You have to feel good for Jack Salt, the member of the UVA basketball national championship team that the diehards wondered for years why he even got on the floor.

The 6’10” New Zealander got his most extensive action of the summer with the Phoenix Suns Summer League team on Friday, and made the most of it, scoring six points and pulling down three rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench in a 94-62 Suns win over China.

Jack. Freakin’. Salt.

The undrafted free agent center averaged 3.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for Virginia in 2018-2019, shooting 60.2 percent from the floor.

A defensive specialist, the 6’10” Salt started 106 games over the past four years at UVA, which compiled a 118-25 record in his four seasons on Grounds.

Story by Chris Graham

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







