Youth Livestock Sale of Champions raises $93k scholarships, programming

The 2023 State Fair of Virginia Youth Livestock Sale of Champions raised $93,725 in support of youth scholarships and programming.

Youth exhibited market cattle, swine, goats and sheep for the opportunity to compete for scholarships and premiums at the annual event.

The sale celebrates the hard work of Virginia 4-H and FFA participants.

“The Youth Livestock Show and Sale of Champions benefits so many worthy students, and we are thrilled that the community continues to show up and support this fundraising event,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director.

The fair offers youth more than $100,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions. Sale of Champions proceeds support competition premiums and scholarships.

The Sale of Champions featured the auction of grand champion and reserve champion market animals from this year’s 4-H and FFA youth livestock shows.

Exhibitors received 25 percent of their animals’ purchase prices – 75 percent as a cash premium and 25 percent in scholarship funds.

2023 winners

Beef

Grand Champion Market Beef, exhibited by Emma Jo Donnelly of Clarke County and purchased for $17,150

Reserve Champion Market Beef, exhibited by Rylee Stratton of Appomattox County and purchased for $13,750

Hog

Grand Champion Market Hog, exhibited by Jordan Kelly of Clarke County and purchased for $17,000

Lamb

Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Brynleigh Shook of Southampton County and purchased for $11,000

Reserve Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Josephine Caldwell of Rockbridge County and purchased for $5,600

Goat

Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Anna Somerindyke of Virginia Beach and purchased for $6,750

Reserve Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Ella Warns of Rockingham County and purchased for $4,500

The 2024 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6.

Information is available at StateFairVa.org.