Youngkin encourages Virginians to file 2022 state taxes for one-time rebates

Virginians who are qualifying taxpayers are eligible for up to $200 per individual and up to $400 filing jointly for tax rebates from the Commonwealth.

However, Virginians must file their taxes by Nov. 1, 2023, and have had a state tax liability to qualify for the tax rebate included in Virginia’s 2024 budget. Additional information is available online.

The tax rebates are part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s commitment to lower the cost of living for Virginians and provide tax relief.

“As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices as a direct result of policies out of Washington, D.C., these rebates are an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries and essentials,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief to Virginians, and we remain committed to lowering the cost of living for working families and veterans across Virginia. It’s their money, not the government’s.”