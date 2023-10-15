Youngkin administration announces appointments to boards, advisory positions

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- George “Elliott” Guffin, Director of Federal Affairs
AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
- Virginia “Josie” Roe, Special Assistant
LABOR
- The Honorable Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Chief Deputy Director, Department of Workforce Development and Advancement
NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
- Stefanie Taillon, Deputy Secretary
TRANSFORMATION
- Brian Kelley, Transformation Associate
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
MODELING AND SIMULATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Tracy Gregorio of Virginia Beach, CEO, G2 Ops, Inc
VIRGINIA DATA ADVISORY COMMISSION
- Keith Costello of Rocky Gap, Professor, Wytheville Community College
- David Robinson of Richmond, Systems Engineering Manager, HawkEye 360
COMPACTS
ATLANTIC STATES MARINE FISHERIES COMMISSION
- The Honorable Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach, Senator, 8th District, Senate of Virginia
COMMERCE AND TRADE
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION
- Sharon Buchanan of Cleveland, Southwest Region Manager, Virginia State Parks
- Kevin Byrd of Blacksburg, Executive Director, New River Valley Regional Commission
- The Honorable Saul Hernandez of Washington County, Vice President of IT, Food City
- Joshua Hess of Christiansburg, District Director, Congressman H. Morgan Griffith (VA-09)
- Julie Steele of Stuart, Director, Reynolds Homestead
EDUCATION
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS
- Whitney Murphy of Charlottesville, community volunteer
- Amanda Qreitem of Clifton, community volunteer
BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND
- Scott C. Alleman of Fishersville, Attorney, The Alleman Law Group, PLC
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
BOARD FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED
- Garren Shipley of Mechanicsville, Communications Director, Office of Speaker Todd Gilbert
BOARD OF COUNSELING
- Nakeisha Gordon of Richmond, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mosaic Counseling Services
BOARD OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS AND EMBALMERS
- Jason Graves of Chesapeake, Funeral Service Licensee, Graves Funeral Home
- Robert Slusser of Clifton Forge, Funeral Service Licensee, Nicely Funeral Home
- Eric Wray of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment
RENAL DISEASE COUNCIL
- Sara Froelich of McLean, Vice President for Government Relations and Policy, Akebia Therapeutics
STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES BOARD
- Melissa Meador of Orange, Director of Emergency Services, County of Greene
TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Ashley Balcombe of Midlothian, Forensic Nurse Examiner, Bon Secours Violence Response Team
- Michele Laaksonen of Onancock, Executive Director, Southside Center for Violence Prevention
VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
- Conner Cummings of Fairfax, community volunteer, The Arc of Northern VA and Autism Society
LABOR
BOARD FOR ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS, AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS
- Justina Vasquez of Yorktown, Planner/Scheduler II, NNSY
LEGISLATIVE
SMALL BUSINESS COMMISSION
- Giuseppe Lanzone of Great Falls, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Peruvian Brothers
PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON SEXUAL AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
- Toni Zollicoffer of Fairfax County, Director of Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, Department of Family Services, Fairfax County Government
STATE BOARD OF LOCAL AND REGIONAL JAILS
- Charles Carey of Spotsylvania County, Captain, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS
BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES
- Scott M. Davidson CPT. USA, RET of Loudoun County, Chief Executive Officer, The GCO Consulting Group
VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Marc Andersen of Great Falls, businessman and philanthropist
VIRGINIA MILITARY ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Justin William Freeh of Washington, D.C., President, SCATR Corp.