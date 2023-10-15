Countries
Youngkin administration announces appointments to boards, advisory positions
Politics, Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

  • George “Elliott” Guffin, Director of Federal Affairs

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY 

  • Virginia “Josie” Roe, Special Assistant 

LABOR 

  • The Honorable Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Chief Deputy Director, Department of Workforce Development and Advancement 

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES 

  • Stefanie Taillon, Deputy Secretary

TRANSFORMATION 

  • Brian Kelley, Transformation Associate

BOARD APPOINTMENTS 

ADMINISTRATION  

MODELING AND SIMULATION ADVISORY COUNCIL 

  • Tracy Gregorio of Virginia Beach, CEO, G2 Ops, Inc 

VIRGINIA DATA ADVISORY COMMISSION 

  • Keith Costello of Rocky Gap, Professor, Wytheville Community College
  • David Robinson of Richmond, Systems Engineering Manager, HawkEye 360 

COMPACTS 

ATLANTIC STATES MARINE FISHERIES COMMISSION 

  • The Honorable Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach, Senator, 8th District, Senate of Virginia 

COMMERCE AND TRADE 

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION  

  • Sharon Buchanan of Cleveland, Southwest Region Manager, Virginia State Parks
  • Kevin Byrd of Blacksburg, Executive Director, New River Valley Regional Commission 
  • The Honorable Saul Hernandez of Washington County, Vice President of IT, Food City 
  • Joshua Hess of Christiansburg, District Director, Congressman H. Morgan Griffith (VA-09) 
  • Julie Steele of Stuart, Director, Reynolds Homestead 

EDUCATION  

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS 

  • Whitney Murphy of Charlottesville, community volunteer
  • Amanda Qreitem of Clifton, community volunteer 

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND 

  • Scott C. Alleman of Fishersville, Attorney, The Alleman Law Group, PLC

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

BOARD FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED  

  • Garren Shipley of Mechanicsville, Communications Director, Office of Speaker Todd Gilbert 

BOARD OF COUNSELING  

  • Nakeisha Gordon of Richmond, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mosaic Counseling Services 

BOARD OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS AND EMBALMERS 

  • Jason Graves of Chesapeake, Funeral Service Licensee, Graves Funeral Home
  • Robert Slusser of Clifton Forge, Funeral Service Licensee, Nicely Funeral Home 
  • Eric Wray of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment 

RENAL DISEASE COUNCIL 

  • Sara Froelich of McLean, Vice President for Government Relations and Policy, Akebia Therapeutics 

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES BOARD 

  • Melissa Meador of Orange, Director of Emergency Services, County of Greene 

TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT 

  • Ashley Balcombe of Midlothian, Forensic Nurse Examiner, Bon Secours Violence Response Team 
  • Michele Laaksonen of Onancock, Executive Director, Southside Center for Violence Prevention 

VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES 

  • Conner Cummings of Fairfax, community volunteer, The Arc of Northern VA and Autism Society 

LABOR 

BOARD FOR ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS, AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS 

  • Justina Vasquez of Yorktown, Planner/Scheduler II, NNSY 

LEGISLATIVE  

SMALL BUSINESS COMMISSION 

  • Giuseppe Lanzone of Great Falls, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Peruvian Brothers 

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY 

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON SEXUAL AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 

  • Toni Zollicoffer of Fairfax County, Director of Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, Department of Family Services, Fairfax County Government 

STATE BOARD OF LOCAL AND REGIONAL JAILS  

  • Charles Carey of Spotsylvania County, Captain, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office 

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS 

BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES 

  • Scott M. Davidson CPT. USA, RET of Loudoun County, Chief Executive Officer, The GCO Consulting Group 

VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES 

  • Marc Andersen of Great Falls, businessman and philanthropist

VIRGINIA MILITARY ADVISORY COUNCIL 

  • Justin William Freeh of Washington, D.C., President, SCATR Corp. 

