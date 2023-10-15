Youngkin administration announces appointments to boards, advisory positions

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

George “Elliott” Guffin, Director of Federal Affairs

AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

Virginia “Josie” Roe, Special Assistant

LABOR

The Honorable Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Chief Deputy Director, Department of Workforce Development and Advancement

NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

Stefanie Taillon, Deputy Secretary

TRANSFORMATION

Brian Kelley, Transformation Associate

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

MODELING AND SIMULATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Tracy Gregorio of Virginia Beach, CEO, G2 Ops, Inc

VIRGINIA DATA ADVISORY COMMISSION

Keith Costello of Rocky Gap, Professor, Wytheville Community College

COMPACTS

ATLANTIC STATES MARINE FISHERIES COMMISSION

The Honorable Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach, Senator, 8th District, Senate of Virginia

COMMERCE AND TRADE

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION

Sharon Buchanan of Cleveland, Southwest Region Manager, Virginia State Parks

EDUCATION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

Whitney Murphy of Charlottesville, community volunteer

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND

Scott C. Alleman of Fishersville, Attorney, The Alleman Law Group, PLC

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

BOARD FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED

Garren Shipley of Mechanicsville, Communications Director, Office of Speaker Todd Gilbert

BOARD OF COUNSELING

Nakeisha Gordon of Richmond, Licensed Professional Counselor, Mosaic Counseling Services

BOARD OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS AND EMBALMERS

Jason Graves of Chesapeake, Funeral Service Licensee, Graves Funeral Home

RENAL DISEASE COUNCIL

Sara Froelich of McLean, Vice President for Government Relations and Policy, Akebia Therapeutics

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES BOARD

Melissa Meador of Orange, Director of Emergency Services, County of Greene

TASK FORCE ON SERVICES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

Ashley Balcombe of Midlothian, Forensic Nurse Examiner, Bon Secours Violence Response Team

VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Conner Cummings of Fairfax, community volunteer, The Arc of Northern VA and Autism Society

LABOR

BOARD FOR ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS, AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

Justina Vasquez of Yorktown, Planner/Scheduler II, NNSY

LEGISLATIVE

SMALL BUSINESS COMMISSION

Giuseppe Lanzone of Great Falls, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Peruvian Brothers

PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON SEXUAL AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Toni Zollicoffer of Fairfax County, Director of Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, Department of Family Services, Fairfax County Government

STATE BOARD OF LOCAL AND REGIONAL JAILS

Charles Carey of Spotsylvania County, Captain, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

VETERANS AND DEFENSE AFFAIRS

BOARD OF VETERANS SERVICES

Scott M. Davidson CPT. USA, RET of Loudoun County, Chief Executive Officer, The GCO Consulting Group

VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Marc Andersen of Great Falls, businessman and philanthropist

VIRGINIA MILITARY ADVISORY COUNCIL