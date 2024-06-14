Staunton among 25 Virginia localities awarded tourism funds from VA250

In commemoration of Flag Day and to promote interest in Virginia’s history and tourism more than $200,000 in grant funds will be awarded to 25 programs through VA250 Marketing Leverage Program.

Staunton will receive $3,000.

The funding was announced today by Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) in partnership with the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250).

The VA250 Marketing Leverage Program is a reimbursable grant program to leverage existing marketing funds and is designed to support, promote and market programming, events and interpretive signage related to quests for freedom against the backdrop of America’s 250th commemoration.

VTC’s tourism marketing and sponsorship programs are designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, to stimulate new tourism marketing through partnerships, and to extend the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand to drive visitation. VA250 grants are provided to officially recognized VA250 Committees, historic sites, and museums that are required to provide a targeted and research-based marketing plan. Programs must support the mission of the VA250 Commission and drive visitation to Virginia destinations.

“Virginia’s story is crucial to the founding of our country,” Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, said. “With this funding, many localities will be able to share their own unique history, personal stories, and turning points amongst Virginia’s rich history and cultural traditions.”

Established in 2020 to commemorate Virginia’s role in the 250th anniversary of American independence, the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission aims to form a more perfect union by educating Virginians about their history and civic duty and sharing diverse narratives that capture Virginia’s complete story and role in shaping the nation.

“The VA250 Marketing Leverage Program provides a chance to share Virginia’s many untold stories of revolution and spark a sense of wonder in visitors and Virginians alike,” VA250 Executive Director Cheryl Wilson said. “We’re thrilled to see these grants come to life, and we encourage local organizations with hidden gems of history to apply.”

The next funding round of the VA250 Marketing Leverage Program is scheduled to open on August 1, 2024. The program is tentatively slated to run at least twice per year through 2025.