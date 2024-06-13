Lynchburg: Man wanted in strangulation investigation arrested in Waynesboro

A man wanted in Lynchburg for outstanding warrants was arrested by officers from the Waynesboro Police Department on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Richard Fuller, 37, of Churchville, had outstanding warrants for strangulation and aggravated sexual battery that occurred in Lynchburg on June 2, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Fuller is currently being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Waynesboro Police Department assisted the Lynchburg PD in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Fuller that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166.