Local, Virginia

Lynchburg: Man wanted in strangulation investigation arrested in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Published date:
A man wanted in Lynchburg for outstanding warrants was arrested by officers from the Waynesboro Police Department on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Richard Fuller, 37, of Churchville, had outstanding warrants for strangulation and aggravated sexual battery that occurred in Lynchburg on June 2, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Fuller is currently being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Waynesboro Police Department assisted the Lynchburg PD in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Fuller that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

