Home WWPL lecture series returns Monday with expert on Lincoln Homestead in Rockingham County
Arts & Culture, Local

WWPL lecture series returns Monday with expert on Lincoln Homestead in Rockingham County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photos courtesy of WWPL.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum resumes its monthly lecture series with a focus on America’s 16th president.

The public is invited to hear Phillip C. Stone speak on Abe Lincoln’s Virginia Family on Monday, January 22 at 7 p.m.

Stone, former president of Bridgewater College and Sweet Briar College, is an expert on the importance of the Lincoln Homestead, the history of the family homes and the cemetery in Rockingham County, where Lincoln’s great-grandfather is buried.

The story is of a pioneer family with deep roots in the Shenandoah Valley, divided by migration and the Civil War. One family was the president and the Confederates, the emancipator and the owners of enslaved people.

Stone practices law at the Stone Law Group in Harrisonburg.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

