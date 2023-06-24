Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswtju 91 1 fm wins four alliance for community media national awards
Culture

WTJU 91.1 FM wins four Alliance for Community Media national awards 

Crystal Graham
Published date:

wtju radio logoWTJU is the winner of four Hometown Media Awards from the Alliance for Community Media, including Best Radio DJ of the Year.

“Week in, week out, WTJU’s volunteers and staff use radio and podcasts to bring people together and nourish our community,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “While we do this work because of our passion for it, it’s also awesome to be recognized with these national awards.”

The Alliance for Community Media advocates and promotes media training and production, civic engagement and education in support of diverse community voices.

Each year, nearly 1,000 entries are submitted to ACM’s Hometown Media Awards program. Awards recognize community radio and public access TV programs that address community needs, develop diverse community involvement, and challenge conventional media formats.

WTJU’s winning entries

Soulful Situation
Best Radio DJ of the Year
Host: “The Rum Cove”

“Inside UVA: Rita Dove”
Best Educational Profile (Community Radio)
Host: UVA Pres. Jim Ryan; Producer: Mary Garner McGehee

Symposia: Matriculation
Best Educational Activities (Community Radio)
Host & Producer: Sage Tanguay

Circle of Willis: Halloween Special
Best Documentary Biography (Community Radio)
Host: UVA Prof. Jim Coan; Producer: Sage Tanguay

WTJU 91.1 FM has been part of the University of Virginia since its first broadcast in 1957.

WTJU is a community radio station that enriches the culture of Virginia, extends the educational mission of UVA, and brings people together through excellent music and conversation.

Its operations also encompass WXTJ 100.1 FM Student Radio, CharlottesvilleClassical.org, and Virginia Audio Collective podcasts.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 An adoption story: Rockingham County couple open their hearts to foster and ‘fail’
2 Albemarle County murder victim ID’d as homeless day shelter manager
3 Family feud of 20+ years pits restaurant owners against each other in Facebook spat
4 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
5 Tony Bennett not getting Jarin Stevenson isn’t the worst thing in the world

Latest News

gary reid
Culture

One-man show on life of Carter Stanley comes to Waynesboro Public Library

Crystal Graham
happy dog on leash
Local

Waynesboro leaders to address ‘illegal’ animal shelter fees in Monday ordinance review

Chris Graham

Waynesboro will be the first to take a stab at updating its animal control ordinance to address what one local leader says could be up to $1 million “illegal fees” that have been assessed that have been assessed on local animal owners whose pets have ended up in animal shelters over the past 20 years.

virginia museum of history and culture new
Culture

Museum releases guidelines, application for Commonwealth History Fund grants

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture encourages organizations that wish to receive funding to begin planning now.

Carolyn McGrath
Culture

Charlottesville author’s book available through early release with bookshop

Crystal Graham
roe v wade
U.S./World

Roe v. Wade anniversary: Legislators push to restore the right to seek abortion care

Crystal Graham
road work
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of June 26-30

Chris Graham
missing
Virginia

Bristol Police searching for missing autistic 13-year-old who was with father

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy