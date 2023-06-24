WTJU 91.1 FM wins four Alliance for Community Media national awards 

WTJU is the winner of four Hometown Media Awards from the Alliance for Community Media, including Best Radio DJ of the Year.

“Week in, week out, WTJU’s volunteers and staff use radio and podcasts to bring people together and nourish our community,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “While we do this work because of our passion for it, it’s also awesome to be recognized with these national awards.”

The Alliance for Community Media advocates and promotes media training and production, civic engagement and education in support of diverse community voices.

Each year, nearly 1,000 entries are submitted to ACM’s Hometown Media Awards program. Awards recognize community radio and public access TV programs that address community needs, develop diverse community involvement, and challenge conventional media formats.

WTJU’s winning entries

Soulful Situation

Best Radio DJ of the Year

Host: “The Rum Cove”

“Inside UVA: Rita Dove”

Best Educational Profile (Community Radio)

Host: UVA Pres. Jim Ryan; Producer: Mary Garner McGehee

Symposia: Matriculation

Best Educational Activities (Community Radio)

Host & Producer: Sage Tanguay

Circle of Willis: Halloween Special

Best Documentary Biography (Community Radio)

Host: UVA Prof. Jim Coan; Producer: Sage Tanguay

WTJU 91.1 FM has been part of the University of Virginia since its first broadcast in 1957.

WTJU is a community radio station that enriches the culture of Virginia, extends the educational mission of UVA, and brings people together through excellent music and conversation.

Its operations also encompass WXTJ 100.1 FM Student Radio, CharlottesvilleClassical.org, and Virginia Audio Collective podcasts.