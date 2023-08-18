Countries
Women’s Soccer: UVA opens season with 5-0 win over Nevada
Women's Soccer: UVA opens season with 5-0 win over Nevada

Chris Graham
UVA women’s soccer opened its 2023 season with a 5-0 win over Nevada on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers got on the board in the 27th minute as Allie Ross was taken down in the box to set up a penalty kick for the ‘Hoos. The freshman stepped to the spot and buried the chance for her first collegiate goal.

Ross then extended the lead in the 39th minute when a ball played in wasn’t corralled by the Nevada keeper after a Wolf Pack player deflected it and she buried the deflected ball for the 2-0 lead at the half.

Virginia added a third goal in the 53rd minute when another ball played in off a corner that was headed by Talia Staude and deflected by the keeper. Meredith McDermott cleaned it up from inside the six to give the Hoos the 3-0 lead.

McDermott notched a brace with her second goal in the 71st minute. A long ball played ahead by Aniyah Carter was collected by Ross who raced to the right corner of the box. She sent the ball over to McDermott who slotted the ball past the keeper for the 4-0 lead.

The ‘Hoos capped the scoring in the 76th minute when Laughlin Ryan played a through ball ahead into the box that Brianna Jablonowski picked up in stride and sent in past the keeper toward the left post.

Virginia returns to action on Sunday when the Cavaliers host Radford in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

