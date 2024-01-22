Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Women’s Basketball: Virginia upsets #15 FSU, 91-87, to snap six-game losing streak
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia upsets #15 FSU, 91-87, to snap six-game losing streak

Chris Graham
Published date:
kymora johnson uva florida state
Kymora Johnson. Photo: UVA Athletics

Prized recruit Kymora Johnson had the biggest game of her young career, scoring 35 points, pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out six assists to key Virginia to a 91-87 upset of #15 Florida State on Sunday in Tallahassee.

The win snaps a six-game losing skid for UVA (9-9, 1-6 ACC), and was the program’s first true road win in the ACC since the 2019-2020 season.

Johnson’s 35 points is the most for a Virginia freshman since a young player named Dawn Staley had 37 points in a game at Wake Forest way back in 1989.

Virginia got out to an early 10-point lead in the opening minutes, but FSU (14-6, 5-3 ACC) led 43-39 at halftime, and the game was tied at 63-63 after three.

UVA shot 63 percent from the field in a 28-point fourth quarter, getting 10 points from Johnson, a St. Anne’s-Belfield grad, to notch the program’s first win in Tallahassee since the 2011-2012 season.

Olivia McGhee (12 points, 5-of-10 FG), Camryn Taylor (11 points, 5-of-10 FG, 10 rebounds), Jillian Brown (10 points, 4-of-6 FG, 6 rebounds) and London Clarkson (10 points, 6 rebounds) all scored in double figures for the ‘Hoos.

Taylor recorded her 11th career double-double and third of the season.

Edessa Noyan came off the bench and logged 25 minutes of action and tied her career high of eight points.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Bitter cold as temperatures, wind chill dipping below zero in parts of Virginia
2 Road Warriors: Virginia finally gets first true road win, defeating Georgia Tech, 75-66
3 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 75-66 win at Georgia Tech
4 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

interstate 81
Cops & Courts, Local

Pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 81 in Augusta County Sunday morning

Chris Graham
uva andrew rohde
Basketball, Sports

Analysis: Why is Tony Bennett giving 29.1 minutes per game to Andrew Rohde?

Chris Graham

It’s getting close to kill switch time with Andrew Rohde, the transfer from St. Thomas who is not even giving Virginia coach Tony Bennett replacement player-level contributions despite getting significant playing time.

american flag
Politics, U.S. & World

Mark Warner ‘gravely concerned’ about foreign influence in 2024 election

Chris Graham

Our nation has had a presidential election decided by Congress, another lead to a civil war, a third, after that civil war, decided by a compromise that ushered in a century of racial segregation.

norfolk virginia beach
Politics, Virginia

Two Hampton Roads cold cases solved through Virginia sexual assault initiative

Crystal Graham
erths dinosaur zoo forbes center
Arts & Culture, Local

Dinosaurs to invade the ‘Burg next Sunday with interactive puppetry-based production

Crystal Graham
stink bug closeup
Opinion

Roddy Scheer: Natural pest control

Contributors
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty hands Sam Houston its first C-USA loss, racing past the Bearkats, 82-66

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status