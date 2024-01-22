Women’s Basketball: Virginia upsets #15 FSU, 91-87, to snap six-game losing streak

Prized recruit Kymora Johnson had the biggest game of her young career, scoring 35 points, pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out six assists to key Virginia to a 91-87 upset of #15 Florida State on Sunday in Tallahassee.

The win snaps a six-game losing skid for UVA (9-9, 1-6 ACC), and was the program’s first true road win in the ACC since the 2019-2020 season.

Johnson’s 35 points is the most for a Virginia freshman since a young player named Dawn Staley had 37 points in a game at Wake Forest way back in 1989.

Virginia got out to an early 10-point lead in the opening minutes, but FSU (14-6, 5-3 ACC) led 43-39 at halftime, and the game was tied at 63-63 after three.

UVA shot 63 percent from the field in a 28-point fourth quarter, getting 10 points from Johnson, a St. Anne’s-Belfield grad, to notch the program’s first win in Tallahassee since the 2011-2012 season.

Olivia McGhee (12 points, 5-of-10 FG), Camryn Taylor (11 points, 5-of-10 FG, 10 rebounds), Jillian Brown (10 points, 4-of-6 FG, 6 rebounds) and London Clarkson (10 points, 6 rebounds) all scored in double figures for the ‘Hoos.

Taylor recorded her 11th career double-double and third of the season.

Edessa Noyan came off the bench and logged 25 minutes of action and tied her career high of eight points.