Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news womens basketball shorthanded virginia loses late lead falls to louisville 63 53
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Shorthanded Virginia loses late lead, falls to Louisville, 63-53

Chris Graham
Published:
uva louisville
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia, when healthy, against a weak non-conference schedule, got out to a 12-0 start in Year 1 of the Amaka Agugua-Hamilton era.

Now the opposite of healthy, playing in the rugged ACC, it’s been a tough slog.

The slog continued Thursday night with a 63-53 loss to Louisville in JPJ.

UVA (14-11, 3-11 ACC) has been without second-leading scorer Mir McLean for a while, and is now having to make do without its third-leading scorer, Sam Brunelle.

It didn’t help that Camryn Taylor and London Clarkson fouled out in the fourth quarter Thursday night, just ahead of a 7-0 run by Louisville (18-8, 9-4 ACC) that broke the game open.

Before the late collapse, Virginia had controlled this one most of the way, leading by as many as 10 two minutes into the third quarter.

But the Cavaliers had to make a go of it with just eight healthy players, which forced Coach Mox to go to a zone defense to try to preserve the team’s legs.

“That was a tough one,” Aguga-Hamilton said. “We’re trying to take some positives away from things. Obviously, we’re on a losing streak and I’m probably the most competitive person I know, and I hate losing. But at the same time, I was proud of our fight.”

Taylor led UVA with 14 points, while guard Taylor Valladay added 11 points and six assists, all in the first half. Clarkson finished with eight points.

“We’ve got something to build on,” Aguga-Hamilton said. “Obviously, it didn’t result in a win, and it’s disappointing, but I know that we can get better, and we will.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Virginia alum Ronde Barber elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
2 Women’s Basketball: Shorthanded Virginia loses late lead, falls to Louisville, 63-53
3 Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home
4 Podcast: Virginia, dominant in win over NC State, has Duke on the horizon
5 Surprise: The three masked black guys armed robbery story was fake news

Latest News

ronde barber
Sports

Virginia alum Ronde Barber elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
Local

Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home

Rebecca Barnabi

At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road.

jayden gardner paolo banchero
Sports

Podcast: Virginia, dominant in win over NC State, has Duke on the horizon

Chris Graham

This week's "Jerry Ratcliffe Show" has Hootie and co-host Chris Graham breaking down Virginia's 63-50 win over #22 NC State, and looking ahead to this weekend's heavyweight battle with Duke.

police car
Local

Surprise: The three masked black guys armed robbery story was fake news

Chris Graham
Local

City of Staunton prepares for 2024 budget season, public invited to participate in process

Rebecca Barnabi
super bowl
Sports

Super Bowl Preview: It’s Hurts vs. Mahomes in historic all-Black quarterback matchup

Scott Ratcliffe
kihei clark duke virginia
Sports

Duke x-factor Dereck Lively presents Virginia with another ‘big’ challenge

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy