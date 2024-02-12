Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Women’s Basketball: Big win for Virginia on the road, as ‘Hoos knock off Wake Forest
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Big win for Virginia on the road, as ‘Hoos knock off Wake Forest

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee combined for 45 points to lead Virginia to an 87-79 win at Wake Forest on Sunday.

Johnson had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Virginia (12-12, 4-9 ACC), and McGhee had 22 points and five boards.

McGhee’s 22 points are a career-high. Johnson reached the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season.

The freshman point guard has now posted 22 points or more in five of the Cavaliers’ past seven games.

Camryn Taylor (14 points, 5-of-7 FG) and Sam Brunelle (13 points, 5-of-9 FG, 6 rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Hoos.

Virginia shot 53.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range, its second-best performances in both categories among ACC matchups this season.

The Cavaliers knocked down 13 three-pointers, only two shy of tying the program record, which they achieved against Tulane earlier this season.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board meeting on Tuesday night to include ‘trial run’ of Owl cameras
2 Virginia, playing 5-on-8, notches the W at Florida State, improves to 10-3 in ACC
3 Jamie Luckie is still calling fouls: Five observations from Virginia’s win at FSU
4 Metrics: Fourth straight true road W only gives Virginia a nudge with the computers
5 Augusta County hides texts on Steven Morelli resignation in FOIA response

Latest News

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Torrid Virginia faces streaking Pitt, which has quietly won five of its last six

Chris Graham
staunton
Local, Schools

Staunton branch of NAACP responds to reports of racism in local, Virginia schools

Rebecca Barnabi

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded 115 years ago in response to violence against Black individuals.

Health, Local

Augusta Health expands cardiology services, increases access to cardiovascular care

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Health celebrated an expansion of the Heart and Vascular Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Politics, US & World

Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’

Chris Graham
gas prices
Economy, US & World

Gas prices up across Virginia, U.S., and analyst fears ‘the worst is yet to come’

Chris Graham
ncaa
Basketball, Sports

Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Chris Graham
tony bennett uva
Basketball, Sports

Notebook: Virginia coach Tony Bennett on FSU win, Isaac McKneely, team growth

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status