Women’s Basketball: Big win for Virginia on the road, as ‘Hoos knock off Wake Forest

Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee combined for 45 points to lead Virginia to an 87-79 win at Wake Forest on Sunday.

Johnson had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Virginia (12-12, 4-9 ACC), and McGhee had 22 points and five boards.

McGhee’s 22 points are a career-high. Johnson reached the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season.

The freshman point guard has now posted 22 points or more in five of the Cavaliers’ past seven games.

Camryn Taylor (14 points, 5-of-7 FG) and Sam Brunelle (13 points, 5-of-9 FG, 6 rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Hoos.

Virginia shot 53.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range, its second-best performances in both categories among ACC matchups this season.

The Cavaliers knocked down 13 three-pointers, only two shy of tying the program record, which they achieved against Tulane earlier this season.