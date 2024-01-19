Countries
Home Winter weather poses risks to family pets, outdoor animals as much as for humans
Health, Local

Winter weather poses risks to family pets, outdoor animals as much as for humans

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Wendy – stock.adobe.com)

As temperatures continue to drop in the Valley, Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA issues a crucial reminder to pet owners to take extra precautions to ensure the well-being of their furry friends.

Freezing weather can pose significant risks to animals, and the shelter encourages residents to follow essential guidelines to keep pets safe during this cold spell.

“Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is committed to the welfare of all animals in our community. Dogs housed outdoors are especially at risk and it’s critical they are protected from the elements. If anyone witnesses any animal in distress, please contact Animal Control immediately by calling 540-434-4436,” RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

Indoor shelter:
Ensure that your pets have a warm and dry place to stay indoors. If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them. Pets are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite in extremely low temperatures.
Bedding and warmth:
Provide your pets with extra bedding, blankets, or even heated pads to keep them warm. Make sure their sleeping area is draft-free and away from cold surfaces.
Limit outdoor time:
Minimize outdoor activities during freezing weather. If your pet needs to go outside, keep the time brief, and consider getting them a warm coat to wear.
Wipe their paws after coming indoors to remove any ice or salt.
Hydration:
Ensure that your pets have access to unfrozen water at all times. Dehydration can occur in cold weather just as in hot weather.
Check for signs of distress:
Be vigilant for signs of distress such as shivering, lethargy, or disorientation. If you notice any unusual behavior, seek veterinary attention promptly.
Special consideration for outdoor animals:
If you have outdoor animals, provide them with proper shelter, insulated from wind and moisture. Ensure they have access to a constant supply of food and water.

 

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

