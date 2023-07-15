Countries
newswinchester police searching for woman last seen by family on june 28
Virginia

Winchester Police searching for woman last seen by family on June 28

Chris Graham
Published date:

Nanci BritnerThe Winchester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old female.

Nanci Britner resides in the 400 block of North Kent Street in Winchester. She has not been seen since June 28. That morning, she picked up a box of food from Victory Church and delivered it to her sister at her efficiency apartment in the Relax Inn at 2645 Valley Ave.

Britner left the Relax Inn a few hours later to return to her apartment, which is located in the same building where her daughter lives. She visited with her daughter until shortly after 6 p.m., then went back to the Relax Inn to see her sister.

Britner started calling people around 11 p.m. asking for a ride home. According to her sister, when she woke up, Nanci was gone.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

Britner has multiple tattoos, and her ears are pierced.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

