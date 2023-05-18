Wilson Memorial High School locked down due to suspicion of firearm

Wilson Memorial High School was placed on a brief lockdown this morning out of precaution as deputies interviewed a student suspected of a burglary where a firearm was stolen.

The brief lockdown took place at approximately 9:30 a.m. while deputies located and interviewed the suspected juvenile.

The firearm that was stolen was not found on school property, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was on a call for service for a medical issue involving a juvenile in the Stuarts Draft area where deputies learned that the juvenile and the second juvenile, a student at WMHS in Augusta County, were involved in a burglary in the Crimora area. The Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to the school after determining the second juvenile was in school today.

Charges are pending against both juveniles.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, at no time was the school or the public in any immediate danger throughout this incident. The school was secured out of an abundance of caution until deputies were able to determine that the firearm was not on school property.

No further information is available at this time.