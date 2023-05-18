Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswilson memorial high school locked down due to suspicion of firearm
Local

Wilson Memorial High School locked down due to suspicion of firearm

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Wilson Memorial High School
Photo Courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Wilson Memorial High School was placed on a brief lockdown this morning out of precaution as deputies interviewed a student suspected of a burglary where a firearm was stolen.

The brief lockdown took place at approximately 9:30 a.m. while deputies located and interviewed the suspected juvenile.

The firearm that was stolen was not found on school property, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was on a call for service for a medical issue involving a juvenile in the Stuarts Draft area where deputies learned that the juvenile and the second juvenile, a student at WMHS in Augusta County, were involved in a burglary in the Crimora area. The Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to the school after determining the second juvenile was in school today.

Charges are pending against both juveniles.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, at no time was the school or the public in any immediate danger throughout this incident. The school was secured out of an abundance of caution until deputies were able to determine that the firearm was not on school property.

No further information is available at this time.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Exclusive: Amazon VP explains rationale behind facility closings, openings in Virginia
2 Analysis: Why UVA, Virginia Tech are exploring options for leaving the ACC
3 How did Tony Bennett’s transfer recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
4 Virginia Department of Health tracking feces for COVID-19 infection database
5 Tim Kaine trying to be optimistic about progress toward debt-ceiling deal

Latest News

tim kaine
U.S./World

Tim Kaine trying to be optimistic about progress toward debt-ceiling deal

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

UVA coach Tony Bennett offers four-star Class of 2024 guard from Los Angeles

Scott Ratcliffe

Talented California guard Trent Perry has received an offer from Tony Bennett and Co. at Virginia.

Visit Harrisonburg
U.S./World

Hope Loves Company founder to bike to Virginia to raise funding for ALS services

Rebecca Barnabi

Hope Loves Company (HLC) celebrates 10 years as a nonprofit in 2023 serving children and teens affected by ALS across the country.

U.S./World

Warner reintroduces legislation to provide benefits for America’s independent workers

Rebecca Barnabi
bee hives
Virginia

How sweet it is: Virginia ranks Top 10 among U.S. states in beekeeping

Rebecca Barnabi
covid-19
Virginia

Virginia Department of Health tracking feces for COVID-19 infection database

Crystal Graham
Local

Wenonah Elementary School Field Day brings together fun and community

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy