Wichita State gets hot from three-point range, blows past Longwood, 81-63

Longwood jumped out to an early 17-8 lead, but Wichita State went crazy from three thereafter, connecting on 13 from long-range to key an 81-63 victory on Saturday.

The Shockers (5-4, KenPom: 84) connected on six of its final eight threes to close out the first half to go into the break up by a 43-29 margin.

Wichita State, which had been shooting 27 percent from behind the arc on the season coming in, finished 13-of-31 (41.9 percent) in this one.

“I thought it was a disappointing performance by the Lancers,” said fifth-year Longwood head coach Griff Aldrich. “We pride ourselves on being a competitive team and being the toughest team. We clearly were not tonight. It’s something that’s within your control.

“I thought our guys came out, played well for 10 minutes, and then were a different team after that. We didn’t play with energy. We didn’t play with activity. There was a stretch until about five or six minutes left where Wichita State was getting every loose ball and offensive rebound. I didn’t think we competed at a very high level.”

Longwood (5-5, KenPom: 168) got 11 points from Nate Lliteras and 10 points and five assists from Walyn Napper.

Michael Christmas had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Jaron Pierre Jr. posted a season-best 20 points on 8-17 shooting from the floor for Wichita State.

Longwood stays on the road for a fourth straight game with a trip to St. Francis Brooklyn (4-4, KenPom: 350) on Tuesday.

Tip is set for 2 p.m. The game will be aired on NEC Front Row as well as on the radio at WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.