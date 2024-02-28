Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘What scientists and engineers do every day’: High school students compete in robotics challenge
Schools, Virginia

‘What scientists and engineers do every day’: High school students compete in robotics challenge

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
robotics
(© ipopba – stock.adobe.com)

The halls of the University of Mary Washington’s (UMW) Dahlgren Campus were filled this week with high school students and robots.

More than 100 local public and private school students from Stafford and Northern Neck will compete in the 3rd annual High School Innovation Challenge at Dahlgren on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2, 2024, for a cash prize, trophy, robotics kits for their school and bragging rights.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is getting to watch the lightbulb moments on the students’ faces, where they get a sudden idea for how to solve one of the challenges or when the program that they’ve been tweaking for an hour or so finally works on the practice mat. I love watching their faces and eyes light up when they go ‘Guys, I’ve got it!’” said Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) K-12 STEM Coordinator Tyler Truslow.

UMW, the Fredericksburg Regional Military Affairs Council, The MITRE Corporation and King George Economic Development Authority join NSWCDD in hosting the challenge.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division hosted the first challenge in 2022, which paved the way for the collegiate and industry challenges held in 2023. Competitions are part of the Potomac Tech Bridge, which serves as an outreach capability for NSWCDD in building a community of innovation with its partners.

“What’s notable about these events is that students not only get to demonstrate their technical knowledge and skills, but they get to solve problems, learning from their failures and building off their successes,” UMW College of Business Lecturer and Fredericksburg Regional Military Affairs Council Chairman John Burrow said. “That’s what scientists and engineers do every day. Exposing these students to this experience will hopefully inspire them to continue their STEM education and maybe, just maybe, pursue a career as a scientist or engineer and have an enduring impact on our community and our nation.”

Andy Thompson is department manager for the Expeditionary Department at The MITRE Corporation..

“As an operator of federally funded research & development centers, MITRE needs highly skilled STEM professionals to accomplish our mission of solving problems for a safer world. Sponsoring these Innovation Challenges with NSWC Dahlgren Division and UMW helps to inspire middle and high school students to choose a STEM career path and hopefully apply those skills to national security,” Thompson said.

Students are from 16 schools representing 12 school districts comprised of 22 teams to program their robots for the Engage.  Navigate.  Recover.  Gather. (ENRG) Mission. They will engage by assembling robots to safely navigate challenging terrain on a quest to recover critical hardware while gathering intel and maintaining mission awareness.

Rappahannock High School, the 2023 champion team, will return to defend their crown. A middle school team is new this year and was named champion in the inaugural Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren: Middle School Robotics competition in February: Caroline Middle School.

The following schools will join them: Bridging Communities STEM Academy, Caroline High School, Colonial Beach High School, Courtland High School, James Monroe High School, King George High School, Massaponax High School, Mountain View High School, North Stafford High School, Northumberland High School, Spotsylvania High School, Westmoreland High School, Fredericksburg Academy and Fredericksburg Christian School.

Students will arrive on Friday at 8 a.m. followed by a kickoff at 9 a.m. and team collaboration until 5 p.m. On Saturday, they will hear from keynotes at 9 a.m. and continue to collaborate with their teams. Competition Lightning Rounds are in the afternoon followed by the awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. The event is not open to the general public.

Truslow said the challenge builds the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“It’s one thing to learn and understand these programming skills in the classroom, but it’s something totally different to apply them to real-world problems in a team context when you’re working in a situation with some pressure. Those are the things that our scientists and engineers are doing every single day in their support of the warfighter, and we’re giving these students an incredibly unique opportunity to grow and practice their skills of teaming under pressure — while directly working with and learning from our scientists and engineers — because that’s something you can only get through experience,” Truslow said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 UVA school safety expert: Threats more common in elementary schools than you’d think
2 Augusta County Board of Supervisors goes into closed session, and had to tell us why
3 Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments
4 Alabama ruling ‘sets a dangerous precedent,’ legislation would protect access to IVF
5 Bennett has the blueprint for how to fix his offense: He just doesn’t want to use it

Latest News

lgbtq+ virginia
Politics, Virginia

Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears calls trans state senator ‘sir,’ then half-heartedly ‘apologizes’

Chris Graham
child abuse
Politics, US & World

AGs demand explanation for release of migrant children into unsafe situations

Rebecca Barnabi

Twenty-two attorneys general are demanding answers from the Biden Administration on the trafficking of migrant children. 

house for sale
Local, Politics

Bad news for Augusta County taxpayers: The deck is stacked against you

Chris Graham

Augusta County homeowners are being hit with property reassessments that are increasing, on average, 54 percent, according to information from the Commissioner of Revenue, George Price.

republicans 2024
Op-Eds, Politics

Tom H. Hastings: R is for reckless, and for Republican

Contributors
ben cline
Op-Eds, Politics

ClineWatch: Ben Cline’s exclusive ‘telephone townhall’

Contributors
fascism
Op-Eds, Politics

John Whitehead: When corporations serve as a front for government censors

Contributors
theater
Arts & Culture, Local

Waynesboro Players production of ‘Wit’ benefits Augusta Health’s Cancer Bridge Fund

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status