What are your rights as a tenant? Virginia Poverty’s lawyers ready to chat

In commemoration of Fair Housing Month, the Virginia Poverty Law Center will host an online “Coffee Chat” conversation with housing attorneys on Tuesday, April 11 at 9 a.m.

All are welcome to attend but registration is required.

2023 marks 55 years since the landmark Fair Housing Act was signed into law. Under the leadership of President Lyndon B. Johnson, it marked an effort to advance equity in housing while combating discrimination and protecting fair housing rights for all.

“It’s been five decades, and we’re still working to fight housing discrimination and the segregation that it continues to perpetuate,” said attorney Christie Marra, director of VPLC’s Housing Advocacy Center. “Too many people, both renters and homebuyers, are simply unaware of their rights, while too many landlords continue to shirk their responsibilities under the law.”

In Virginia, the law is enforced by the Fair Housing Office and prohibits denying or treating someone differently in the rental, sale, lending or insuring of housing anywhere based on any of the following protected classes: race, color, religion, national origin, sex or gender, disability, familial status, age 55+, source of funds, military status, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Virginia Poverty Law Center is the state support center for all civil legal aid programs in Virginia.