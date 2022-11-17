Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news waynesboro sam hostetter forgoes recount concedes ward d city council race
Local/Virginia

Waynesboro: Sam Hostetter forgoes recount, concedes Ward D City Council race

Chris Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter has conceded defeat in his re-election contest to MAGA Republican challenger Jim Wood.

“After investigation into the process,and review of local historical precedent, I have concluded that requesting a recount of the Ward D election would not be a productive use of resources,” Hostetter said in a press statement Wednesday night.

Wood, after Monday’s Electoral Board canvass, had a 17-vote lead over Hostetter in the Ward D race.

The margin in the race was 0.76 percent, within the range, under Virginia law, for a candidate who came up short in the first count to be able to request a recount.

Hostetter, who was elected in 2018, noted that the most recent recount requested in a city election, back in 2012, had yielded a switch of one vote.

“I do not now, nor have I ever questioned the integrity of our Registrar, Lisa Jeffers, or the good folks that work the polls in Waynesboro. I trust them and the process,” Hostetter said.

“I don’t think there are likely enough miscounted votes that would arise to make up the deficit that I face. Therefore, I will concede the election to my opponent and wish he and the new Council the best,” Hostetter said.

“It is clear from so close a vote that there is a range of opinions represented in Waynesboro, I encourage the incoming Council to find ways to work together, it is then that we do our best work,” Hostetter said.

“I do want to thank all of my friends and supporters over the last 4 1/2 years. Our future is still bright, I hope the new council recognizes that, and will help guide Waynesboro confidently into that future not be tempted to drag us into the past,” Hostetter said.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

VCU Basketball

Arizona State rallies late with 15-3 run, knocks off VCU, 63-59, at Legends Classic
Chris Graham
mike hollins

Family: Mike Hollins has made it out of two surgeries, ‘will begin the long process of healing’
Chris Graham

The family of Virginia tailback Mike Hollins released a statement tonight to announce that Hollins has successfully made it through two surgeries after he suffered a gunshot wound in Sunday’s deadly attack that left three of his teammates dead.

chris-graham-crystal-graham-acc-tournament-2

Video: UVA community still trying to process unthinkable tragedies
Chris Graham

Chris Graham and Crystal Graham discuss the latest developments in the tragic shooting deaths of UVA Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.

chris graham

Radio: Diving into the latest on the tragic shootings at the University of Virginia
Chris Graham
virginia

Virginia’s general fund revenues for October 2022 exceed expectations
Rebecca Barnabi
uva football tragedy

They played football: But there was so much more to Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler
Chris Graham
christopher darnell jones

UVA shooter was able to legally buy guns while serving three suspended sentences
Chris Graham