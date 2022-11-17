Waynesboro: Sam Hostetter forgoes recount, concedes Ward D City Council race

Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter has conceded defeat in his re-election contest to MAGA Republican challenger Jim Wood.

“After investigation into the process,and review of local historical precedent, I have concluded that requesting a recount of the Ward D election would not be a productive use of resources,” Hostetter said in a press statement Wednesday night.

Wood, after Monday’s Electoral Board canvass, had a 17-vote lead over Hostetter in the Ward D race.

The margin in the race was 0.76 percent, within the range, under Virginia law, for a candidate who came up short in the first count to be able to request a recount.

Hostetter, who was elected in 2018, noted that the most recent recount requested in a city election, back in 2012, had yielded a switch of one vote.

“I do not now, nor have I ever questioned the integrity of our Registrar, Lisa Jeffers, or the good folks that work the polls in Waynesboro. I trust them and the process,” Hostetter said.

“I don’t think there are likely enough miscounted votes that would arise to make up the deficit that I face. Therefore, I will concede the election to my opponent and wish he and the new Council the best,” Hostetter said.

“It is clear from so close a vote that there is a range of opinions represented in Waynesboro, I encourage the incoming Council to find ways to work together, it is then that we do our best work,” Hostetter said.

“I do want to thank all of my friends and supporters over the last 4 1/2 years. Our future is still bright, I hope the new council recognizes that, and will help guide Waynesboro confidently into that future not be tempted to drag us into the past,” Hostetter said.