newswaynesboro high school pride message gets positive and supportive response from community
Waynesboro High School pride message gets ‘positive and supportive’ response from community

Crystal Graham
Published date:

WHS pride signWaynesboro High School is showing support for all students during the month of June with a pride message on its digital sign in front of the school.

The sign reads “Y’all means ALL” and shows an outline of Virginia filled in with rainbow colors.

Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm said the feedback the school has received to date for the sign has been “positive and supportive.”

He said that Waynesboro High School and Waynesboro Public Schools as a whole has a staff and student body that “are inclusive and accepting of the many backgrounds, lifestyles and identities we serve on a daily basis.

“This is something our staff and administration are proud of and work to support on a daily basis,” Stamm said. “Throughout the year, WHS works to recognize all segments of our school community while emphasizing a culture of acceptance, equity and inclusion.”

Stamm said that the school does not typically set specific dates for a message to be visible. However, he said, “we do want to bring particular attention to this during the month of June.”

The month of June is recognized as Pride Month with awareness events scheduled throughout the region and nation to show support for the LGBTQI+ community.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

