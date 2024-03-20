Waynesboro among school systems working to expand expedited teaching program

The Commonwealth has expanded its partnership with iteach to 52 school systems, including for special education curriculum requirements.
The alternative teaching certification program fills teaching vacancies by offering an expedited path to the classroom for Virginians with a bachelor’s degree. Virginia has more than 3,600 teaching vacancies. Since the summer of 2023, more than 500 Virginians have enrolled in the program, and more than half are completing the residency component of the program in their own classrooms.
“As a former teacher, principal, and Virginia administrator myself, I’ve seen first-hand how even one teaching vacancy can affect an entire school,” Laura Estes, Ed.D., iteach program director for Virginia, said. “iteach has been enormously beneficial for Virginia’s students because it places qualified teachers in the classroom in a matter of months, not years. These new teachers bring passion and excitement to their schools and provide Virginia’s students the rich and engaging education they deserve.”
For aspiring teachers who have completed a bachelor’s degree, the iteach program offers a one-year path to teacher certification, making it both faster and less expensive than certification through a university. Candidates complete iteach coursework online on a flexible schedule and have free access to the Teaching Channel professional development platform as well as test prep resources from Passage Preparation. When ready to look for their dream job, individuals can consult iteach’s job board and take advantage of free resume tips and templates.
Once a new teacher has been hired, iteach provides access to one free continuing education course from Teaching Channel, and the district assigns a Classroom Supervisor as a mentor to help them navigate the challenges of their first year in the classroom.
“Henry County Public Schools has been extremely pleased to be one of the first Virginia school divisions approved to partner with iteach as an Alternate Route to Licensure,” Christy Landon, Director of Human Relations at Henry County Public Schools, said. “The iteach program is affordable, and its online format allows our program participants to complete coursework when their schedules permit. It is critical that we have the qualified teachers needed to support our diverse community of learners. The iteach program offers a cost-effective and flexible path to licensure, supporting Henry County Schools with another resource to help us recruit and retain the teachers we need.”
According to the Virginia Department of Education, the following school systems are partnering with iteach:
Accomack County Public Schools
Albemarle County Public Schools
Alexandria City Public Schools
Amherst County Public Schools
Arlington County Public Schools
Bedford County Public Schools
Botetourt County Public Schools
Buckingham County Public Schools
Campbell County Public Schools
Caroline County Public Schools
Charles City County Public Schools
Chesapeake Public Schools
Chesterfield County Public Schools
Colonial Heights Public Schools
Danville Public Schools
Dinwiddie County Public Schools
Essex County Public Schools
Fairfax County (City) Public Schools
Greensville County Public Schools
Halifax County Public Schools
Hampton City Public Schools
Hanover County Public Schools
Henry County Public Schools
Hopewell City Public Schools
Isle of Wight County Public Schools
Lancaster County Public Schools
Loudoun County Public Schools
Lunenburg County Public Schools
Lynchburg City Public Schools
Madison County Public Schools
Manassas Park City Schools
Mathews County Public Schools
Middlesex County Public Schools
Newport News City Public Schools
Northampton County Public Schools
Orange County Public Schools
Petersburg City Public Schools
Pittsylvania County Schools
Powhatan County Public Schools
Prince George County Public Schools
Rappahannock County Public Schools
Roanoke County Public Schools
SECEP Public School Consortium
Southampton County Public Schools
Shenandoah County Public Schools
Suffolk Public Schools
Sussex County Public Schools
Washington County Public Schools
Waynesboro City Public Schools
Westmoreland County Public Schools
Williamsburg- James City County Public Schools
“Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) is excited to begin our partnership with iteach,” ACPS Chief of Staff Dr. Grace Taylor said. “This collaboration provides a pathway for those eager to pursue licensure and lays the foundation for a sustained and flourishing career in education. As the division continues to strategize innovative ways to recruit qualified candidates, iteach will foster a community of dedicated individuals committed to shaping the future of learning, supporting the continued growth of our candidate pool.”
The iteach program has helped certify more than 29,500 teachers around the country, and currently works with more than 1,500 districts and Local Education Agencies in 11 states. The program is the only non-university alternative teacher certification program that has earned accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation. According to iteach’s most recent survey, 96 percent of school administrators and HR professionals would recommend the program to their peers based on teachers’ ability.
“I wanted to become a special education teacher to help those that do not have a voice or are underrepresented,” Brianna McCook, who completed her iteach residency with Shenandoah County Public Schools, said. “I’m enjoying my experience with iteach, especially how they present bite-sized, comprehensive information and I was able to complete the prerequisites while working. I love working with special needs children and foresee a long future as an educator.”
Chelsea Brooks is going through the program with two friends and completing her residency at Campbell County Public Schools.
“I am extremely thankful for iteach. I started out as a substitute teacher in 2023 and quickly realized how much I loved being able to teach, encourage, love, and inspire little minds. iteach is the perfect opportunity for me to fulfill my goal and dream of becoming a teacher. I think I’ve told a handful of people recently that at my age, I have finally figured out what I want to be when I grow up – and that’s a teacher. The future is bright,” Brooks said.