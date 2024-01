Two vehicles were trapped in standing water this morning in Amelia County.

Virginia State Police responded to the 1300 block of N. Lodore Road around 7:05 a.m. to a report of two vehicles submerged in water.

The occupants of the vehicles were in need of being rescued.

One driver was transported via MedFlight with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was rescued with no injuries.