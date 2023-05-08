Warren County sheriff’s deputies indicted for traffic stop that led to motorist’s death

Two Warren County sheriff’s deputies have been indicted related to a traffic stop that is alleged to have led to the death of a Gainesville man last year.

A grand jury on Monday handed down felony indictments against Zachary A. Fadely, 30, of Shenandoah County, and Tyler S. Poe, 25, of Warren County.

Virginia State Police reported Monday that the agency has been in contact with both men’s attorneys to arrange for each one to turn himself in to state police investigators as soon as possible.

The indictments result from a traffic stop that occurred on April 2, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., when the deputies encountered a vehicle traveling on Winchester Road.

The traffic stop was initiated for a speeding violation – 63 mph in a 55-mph zone.

During the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle’s driver, Ralph C. Ennis, 77, of Gainesville, was reportedly assaulted by Fadely and Poe.

Ennis was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained during the traffic stop, and died in hospice care two weeks later.

According to a civil suit filed against the deputies by Ian Ennis, the late Ralph Ennis’ son, the deputies used excessive force against Ralph Ennis when they slammed him face-first into his vehicle and then tackled him to the ground after he had already been restrained.

The force used against Ennis caused a traumatic and ultimately fatal brain injury, according to the suit, which seeks $5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

The office of the state medical examiner ruled in August that Ennis died of natural causes.