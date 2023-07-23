Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Warner wonders why Youngkin doesn’t want to invest Virginia surplus in K-12 schools
Politics, Virginia

Warner wonders why Youngkin doesn’t want to invest Virginia surplus in K-12 schools

Chris Graham
Published date:
mark warner
Photo: Office of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who harbors the illusion that he is a contender in the 2024 Republican presidential race, wants to use the state’s artificial $5 billion-plus surplus to buy votes in the form of tax breaks to corporations and the already well-off.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, a former Virginia governor, wonders why Youngkin isn’t pushing to put some of that money into the state’s declining K-12 education system.

“There was a recent JLARC study that showed that, unfortunately, Virginia, with its Standards of Quality model, is underfunding public education, compared to a whole host of other states around the country,” Warner told reporters on a conference call on Thursday, citing a recent legislative study showing that the state’s funding formula stiffs our schools around $1,900 per student per year.

“I remember when I was governor, Virginia was ranked the best state in the country for public education from preschool all the way through graduate school because we invested in education,” said Warner, taking a jab at Youngkin, who is pushing permanent tax breaks for corporations and well-off individuals with a surplus that is largely the result of one-time money that came from the federal government from COVID-19 relief.

Warner offered a competing idea: “I can’t think of a better use than bonuses for teachers to stay in teaching.”

“We lose about 40 percent of our teachers in their first five years as they move to other professions, but also as we compete against teachers from around the country. Using some of those funds for a one-time signing bonus would make a lot of sense,” Warner said.

glenn youngkin
(© Michael Robb Photography – Shutterstock)

Warner, for the record, isn’t running for president. He tried that, briefly, back in 2006, ahead of the 2008 cycle, before deciding instead on a run for the U.S. Senate.

His next re-election wouldn’t come until the 2026 cycle.

Youngkin, who will not be a serious player in the 2024 GOP presidential race, could be Warner’s Senate opponent looking three years out.

Warner’s last statement on the surplus issue from his Thursday presser could be an early jab at a future political rival.

“You know, folks are always willing to say we want to invest in education. Well, we’ve got huge surpluses. If we don’t invest now, when will we?” Warner said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Update: Albemarle County man charged with two counts of murder in Friday shooting
2 ‘All about agriculture’: Sen. Kaine roundtable discusses China, international trade, labor
3 UVA alum Jayden Gardner, who twice owned Paolo Banchero, signs with Belgian team
4 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Wilkins, Bundalo, Knueppel
5 Try this in a small town

Latest News

mark warner
Politics, U.S. News

Notebook: Mark Warner notes the obvious, that ‘the climate is changing’

Chris Graham
chesapeake bay
Columns

Chesapeake Bay dreaming and the meaning of life

Tom Horton

Recently, dozing on a fast-eroding forested bluff overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, I dreamed that I overheard God talking to Earth goddess Gaia, so named by the Greeks.

comedy
Culture, Local

SNL, LYAO stand-up comics to perform at Jefferson Theater, The Southern

Crystal Graham

If you love stand-up comedy, you’ll want to grab tickets to one or more of four upcoming shows in Charlottesville at The Jefferson Theater and The Southern.

theater
Culture, Local

‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ production at Court Square Theater in August

Crystal Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Updates: VDOT road work scheduled for week of July 24-28

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of July 24-28

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels outlast Akron RubberDucks in wild extra-inning affair, 6-5

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy